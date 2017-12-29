Raymonds Announce $50,000 Matching Gift Yowards Housing 1000 Campaign

Interfaith Community Services is honored to announce that Jack and Caroline Raymond have pledged a $50,000 matching gift towards the Housing 1000 campaign.

Longtime supporters of Interfaith’s housing programs, the Raymond’s – after whomRaymond’s Refuge, Interfaith’s housing for formerly homeless disabled seniors is named – have played a major role in San Diego’s philanthropic community for decades. By announcing this matching gift for Housing 1000, the Raymond’s further demonstrate their commitment to supporting North County’s individuals and families in need of a hand up, not a hand out.

What does this matching gift mean for you?

For every dollar donated to the Housing 1000 campaign, the Raymond’s will match the contribution dollar for dollar, up to $50,000. This generous commitment is an incredible showcase of the community support around Housing 1000.

Want to learn more about Housing 1000?