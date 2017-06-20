Did you know your dog can be trained to recognize rattlesnakes by sight, sound or scent AND to avoid them? This can possibly help YOU avoid an unfortunate surprise encounter as well.

Uniquely we offer alternatives such as vibrating collars, spray canned air collars and static e-collars. Our professional herpetologist and staff offer what many of our thousands of extremely satisfied clients have claimed is the most humane, comprehensive and effective (R.A.T.) training they have experienced.

What: Rattlesnake Avoidance Training for Dogs

When: July 8, 2017

Where: Escondido

(Exact Addresses provided upon paid registration)

Cost: $125/dog for initial training with us, $90 for annual refresher training if prior training done through Ma & Paw Kennel within the last 12 months.

A course on rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs – featuring live rattlesnakes that have been disabled from biting – will take place on July 8, 2017 in Escondido.

Reservations required. Space is limited.

EARLY REGISTRATION STRONGLY RECOMMENDED

For more information or to register online please visit

http://www.MAnPAW.com

Or Call 805.523.3432

For information and to register http://www.snakesafedog.com/

More 2017 dates , locations coming soon… Serving the following Counties: San Luis Obispo~Santa Barbara~Fresno~Ventura~Los Angeles, Orange County~San Bernardino~Riverside~Kern~Inyo

