Randy Noojin Returns To North Coast Rep For Solo Show “Seeger”

Based on Pete Seeger Music – January 29, 2018 @ 7:30pm
Solana Beach, CA: North Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to welcome back Randy Noojin, as he takes the stage as America’s beloved folksinger/activist, Pete Seeger, January 29, 2018. SEEGER is a multimedia, solo show that uses Seeger’s signature songs including: If I Had a Hammer, Turn, Turn, Turn, Where Have All the Flowers Gone, Bring ‘Em Home, We Shall Overcome, and Guantanamera, to tell the story of his personal struggles for free speech in America.
“Noojin disappears into Seeger’s persona and whisks us back and forward in time through the American 20th Century. Anybody who is a Seeger fan should make a bee-line for where this song-fest is humming.” – CurtainUp.com
Tickets for the one-night-only performance are $25. To order tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
BIO:.RANDY NOOJIN has acted in hundreds of plays regionally and in New York City at Soho Playhouse, La Mama E.T.C., Circle-in-the-Square, Circle Repertory. Television: “Boardwalk Empire”; Films: “Molly’s Game,” “Courier X,” and “Expire,” for which he won Best Supporting Actor at Stage One International Film Festival 2016. Randy was nominated for a Best Actor AriZoni Award for his performance of Martin in Edward Albee’s The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia at Actor’s Theatre of Phoenix, directed by Marshall W. Mason. Randy’s plays have been produced at Actor’s Theatre of Louisville, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and SART, and are published by Dramatic Publishing Company. His play You Can’t Trust The Male is included in Applause Books Best American Short Plays 91-92. The film version of his play “Unbeatable Harold” premiered on Showtime, starring Dylan McDermott, and Charles Durning. Randy’s solo show, Hard Travelin’ With Woody, continues to tour nationwide. RandyNoojin.com