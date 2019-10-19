Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos Welcomes Public to Grand Opening Celebration

Guests are invited to tour model homes, amenities and join construction tours on Saturday, Oct. 19 with the chance to win a beach cruiser, Apple Watch and YETI cooler

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. (Oct. 16, 2019) – The public is invited to attend Brookfield Residential’s highly anticipated model home grand opening of Latitude at Rancho Tesoro in San Marco on Saturday, Oct. 19. Guests can enjoy model home tours showcasing the latest in interior design trends, visit the community’s brand-new resort-style recreation area called The Bungalow and enjoy music, refreshments and prizes.

The grand opening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Latitude is a gated community of townhomes, located at 914 Blackstone Lane in San Marcos, within the master-planned community of Rancho Tesoro. Priced from the mid $400,000s, Latitude offers four different floor plans ranging from 1,243 to 1,933 square feet with up to three bedrooms and a combination of up to two baths and 1.5 baths to two half baths, large master suites, flex spaces, dining rooms, dens, family rooms and covered decks and porches for extended indoor-outdoor living space.

“Latitude is beautifully located at the peak of Rancho Tesoro, offering stunning views, smart floor plans, state-of-the-art technology and designer-curated finishes packages to make home decorating easier,” says Rachel Peyton, marketing manager for Brookfield Residential San Diego. “We’re thrilled to bring these in-demand, new-construction townhomes to San Marcos.”

Guests can also take “dusty shoe” construction tours of the neighboring community, Skyhaus by builder partner California West that will deliver additional townhomes in early 2020.

Skyhaus will offer six, two-level design options ranging from 752 to 1,745 square feet with one to three bedrooms and 1.5 baths to 2.5 baths. Also anticipated from the $400,000s, the townhomes will offer private courtyards and balconies for outdoor dining and lounging, spacious master suites, open kitchen/dining spaces and one plan with a first-floor office.

The Bungalow, which will also be open to tour on Oct. 19, features a private pool, firepits, barbeques and more. Homes in Latitude and Skyhaus are within walking distance of The Bungalow.

Future townhome owners will join more than 300 families from all stages of life who have moved to Rancho Tesoro since it debuted in spring of 2017.

Interested residents of the new townhomes at Rancho Tesoro are encouraged to preregister and prequalify with the builders’ preferred lender and join the priority list. For more information, visit LiveRanchoTesoro.com or call 714-352-1103.

Directions: To visit Rancho Tesoro from the State Route 78, exit S. Twin Oaks Valley Road and turn right. Then, turn right on Village Drive to enter the community. The new townhome neighborhoods can be accessed along Santa Barbara Drive and Sunstone Drive.

About Rancho Tesoro …Established in spring 2017, Rancho Tesoro is a master-planned community by developer and homebuilder Brookfield Residential. The nature-oriented community spans more than 250 acres with dedicated open space and convenient access to nearby San Marcos Unified schools, Cal State University San Marcos and State Route 78. The community offers four single-family home neighborhoods and two townhome neighborhoods, plus private pool and park amenities and a direct connection to Discovery Lake. For more information, please visit LiveRanchoTesoro.com.

PHOTO: The public is invited to tour new townhomes and The Bungalow, a new resort-style recreation area featuring a pool and other amenities, during a special Oct. 19 model grand opening event at Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos.