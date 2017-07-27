Rancho Minerva – State of California Register of Historic Resources

The Vista Historical Society is holding an invitation-only event on Saturday August 5th to celebrate its 50th birthday and to celebrate the placing of our museum building known as Rancho Minerva on the State of California Register of Historic Resources. The event will feature several speakers and the unveiling of a plaque celebrating the placing of our building on the historic register. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will include a catered brunch.

Further information is available by phoning the museum office. Museum visiting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the first and second Saturdays of the month. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.