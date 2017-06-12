Rancho Minerva Middle School in Vista Named Grand Prize Winners in CA Student Media Festival

At the 51st Annual California Student Media Festival PBS SoCal Recognizes Local Student Producers, Their Schools and Teachers 6/12

Academy Awards-like Event Named Four Grand Prize Winners

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2017 – PBS SoCal presented awards to top local student producers, their teachers and schools at the California Student Media Festival, the nation’s oldest student media festival today at Zipper Concert Hall at the Colburn School in Los Angeles. The festival celebrated the innovative and exceptional multimedia projects produced by students from throughout California. More than 245 projects were entered into the festival.

The Academy Awards-like ceremony honored all the students and teachers who participated in the program. The event was open to the public and the audience viewed the winning entries and heard acceptance speeches from the winners. During the ceremony four Grand Prize winning projects were announced and awarded cash prizes for the students’ schools. The Grand Prize winners were:

Elementary Curricular: “Take Learning to New Heights, Understand Your Rights!”

https://vimeo.com/210998711

Flora Vista Elementary – Encinitas, CA

Elementary Craft: “Flu Season” https://vimeo.com/168778014

Millikan Middle School – Sherman Oaks, CA

Secondary Curricular: “Look Beyond the disABILITY” https://vimeopro.com/dpschools/california-vista-unified-school-district/video/204432497

Rancho Minerva Middle School – Vista, CA

Secondary Craft: “5 Finger Discount”https://youtu.be/y0dPhHk0lo8

Val Verde High School Perris, CA

Over the past 20 years, the California Student Media Festival has awarded more than $145,000 to California schools.

Entries were submitted in the categories of: Bilingual/Foreign Language, History/Social Studies, English/Language Arts, Mathematics, Fine and Performing Arts, Career and Technical Education, Science and Health, Journalism and more. The types of projects accepted by the festival included: Live Action, A “Sequential Stills” movie, Animation, Interactive Stills, Website, and Interactive Multimedia Projects.

The California Student Media Festival is made possible thanks to a partnership between PBS SoCal and CUE. For a complete list of winners and videos, please visit mediafestival.org.

About PBS SoCal … PBS SoCal is the home to PBS for Greater Los Angeles and Southern California. We deliver the full schedule of PBS programs plus content that is for, about and by the people of Southern California. Our content is available free through four broadcast channels, at pbssocal.org on our mobile apps, and via connected TV services. And we provide the community with early education resources and cultural and educational experiences through partnerships, events and grassroots outreach. PBS SoCal has offices in Century City, Costa Mesa, and Los Angeles. Connect with us at pbssocal.org Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About CUE…. CUE is an educational non-profit organization representing over 10,000 teachers and school administrators established in 1978. Educational technology professional development is at the core of CUE’s work. We are passionate believers in advancing student achievement through technology. By providing professional development in the effective use of technology to educators on the infusion of emerging technologies, we can help better prepare students for college and careers. CUE recognizes that California schools serve students of increasingly diverse needs and backgrounds who must be ready to succeed in a rapidly advancing technological society. CUE believes that technology is a critical instructional resource required for all K20 teachers, administrators, and students. www.cue.org