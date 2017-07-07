Rancho Del Oro Park -FREE Concert In The Park July 14

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division and the Friends of Oceanside Parks are hosting a free Concert in the Park on Friday, July 14 at Rancho Del Oro Park, located at 4701 Mesa Drive in Oceanside. The pre-show will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the Greg Douglas Band will play from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Bring a low beach chair or blanket and enjoy the show with your friends and family. Food vendors will be available. Alcohol is allowed at this park, but no glass please. Dogs are allowed, but please keep dog on a 6-foot leash and pick up after your pet. Umbrellas are allowed, but must be taken down when concert begins. Pop-up canopies are allowed; please ask staff where to place them on-site, so that views are not blocked. Overflow parking is at the Light House Church. Bike or walk if possible, parking is limited. For questions about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or visit Facebook at “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”