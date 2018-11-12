 Rancho Christmas at Rancho Guajome Adobe

Join us at Rancho Guajome Adobe County Park on Saturday, November 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Rancho Christmas! The event will be host to tractor-drawn wagon rides, Native American storytelling, Christmas caroling, and ballet Folklorico performances. Admission also includes self-guided tours of the park’s historic adobe ranch house, in which over 20 rooms will be decorated with natural holiday decor. Hope to see you there!