 Rancho Christmas at Rancho Guajome Adobe

 Rancho Christmas at Rancho Guajome Adobe on Saturday,  November 24, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM PST.

Join us at Rancho Guajome Adobe County Park on Saturday, November 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Rancho Christmas! The event will be host to tractor-drawn wagon rides, Native American storytelling, Christmas caroling, and ballet Folklorico performances. Admission also includes self-guided tours of the park’s historic adobe ranch house, in which over 20 rooms will be decorated with natural holiday decor. Hope to see you there!
Rancho Guajome Adobe; 2210 N. Santa Fe, Vista
Contact Information: (760) 724-4082 Send an Email
Fees/Admission:
$5 for adults (13 and older) $3 for children (ages 4-12) FREE for children age 3 and under
