Oscar Nellis Readies His Senior Year On One Goal Winning California State Wrestling Title

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer ……Mira Mesa High School-Mira Mesa, CA: Oscar Nellis the son of former head wrestling coach and athletic director of Marty Nellis is in his senior year with the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista High School. With a 33-7 record on the season the Longhorn senior has set goals on his wrestling resume as he will take his wrestling skills to Minot State in North Dakota. “This is how hard we worked in the practice room we are the hardest Divisiion I team and had one of our goals today as a team, we showed our efforts on the mat today.” said Oscar Nellis. “In my match as I defeated Conrad Giles by a 14-4 it was a last second decision so I had to keep my rhythm going to tire him out there and scored near fall points for the win.” said Nellis.

Rancho Buena Vista wins first Division I CIF Dual Meet Title in School History San Marcos finished 3rd

“My father checks on me at school just to see how I am doing but it feels great that our squad one of my goals is that we won a Division I title but my goal is to win Masters and then the States with a medal and to bring it back for Rancho.” said Nellis Mira Mesa High School-Mira Mesa, CA: After two years of frustration the CIF Division I Dual meet wrestling tournament with losses to the 2 time defending CIF champion Knights of San Marcos along with the Knights 33-30 win in the last weight class, the Longhorns of Rancho Buena defeated 2 time CIF Division I Dual Meet Champion 37-27 San Marcos and advanced to the CIF Championship round as the 2017 Avocado League Wrestling Champions proved themselves as they defeated their school district rival Panthers of Vista High School by a 37-25.

Chris Findell Head Wrestling Coach at Rancho Buena Vista on his first Division I title: “This match was closer and tighter today as Vista had wrestled put on their game plan today, but last week when we wrestled them and won 54-13 they (Vista) looked like that they weren’t in the match but today it was a fun exciting rival dual match.”

” We have a first year heavyweight in Fabian Pena who came out and won 3-2 over Vista’s Nathan Ledesma contest and won last week dual vs. Ledesma which was huge for us there were some other tight wins in Weston Kane at 195, Joey Moreno had a good battle vs Elijah Davis at 160, in our usual day our squad got the job done Bernie Truax at 138, Marco Ramirez at 126 and Oscar Nellis at 120, they all showed up this whole day we are very deep in our lightweights Riley Clontz at 106 had 2 pins for us today.

Results of the Vista vs. Rancho Buena Vista Dual Match Division I Championships at Mira Mesa High School

120-Oscar Nellis R maj dec Conrad Giles 14-4 RBV 4-0

126-Marco Ramirez, R dec Matt Lee 4-0 RBV 7-0

132-Jovan Venegas, V maj dec Anthony Mendez 14-6 RBV 7-4

138-Bernie Truax, RBV pinned Zack Clark 1:54 RBV 13-4

145-Johnny Miller, V pinned Hunter Robertson 1:32 RBV 13-10

152-Austin Escamilla, won by forfeit RBV 19-10

160-Elijah Davis, V pinned Joey Moreno 1:32 RBV 19-16

170-Rodrigo Huerta, RBV won by forfeit RBV 25-16

182-James Amador, V dec Marco Albaron 3-0, RBV 25-19

195-Weston Kane, RBV dec Christian Amador 8-4 RBV 28-19

220-Chris Crawford, V pinned Nathan Bates 2:25 RBV 28-25

275-Fabian Pena, RBV dec Nathan Ledesma 3-2 RBV 31-25

106-Riley Clonts RBV pinned Killian Perrington 3:57 RBV 37-25

113-Kevin Garcia, RBV won by forfeit RBV 43-25

San Marcos winners takes 3rd place vs. Mira Mesa

The San Marcos Wrestlers defeated the Marauders of Mira Mesa by a 42-30

Pins by Eric Marquez at 122, Nathan Navida at 132, Christian Navida at 138, Merceles Velasquez at 174, Kalani Sorensen at 184, Jesus Hernandez at 197 and Enrique Galicia.