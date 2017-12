By David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns along with the 12 point performance of Aiden Ross and Noah Fields defeated the Imperial Bulldogs for the Cougar Classic Boys Basketball Title by a 64-17 score.

With the win the Longhorns improve to 8-3 and ride a 6 game win streak and also went 5-0 in the Cougar Classic Basketball Tournament.