Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns Basketball Defeat Oceancide Pirates

By   /  January 17, 2018  /  No Comments

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-…The Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns improve their record to 15-4 on the season and currently ride a 7 game winning streak behind 17 points each by Jack Bailey and Patrick McLachlan and 15 by Nathan Romero as they defeated the Oceanside Pirates by a 73-47 score.

Emmanuel Grandison led the Pirates at 13-5 with 17 points and Nelson Carmona contributed with 10.
The Longhorns will be at San Marcos High School where they will be taking on the Knights while the Pirates of Oceanside will take on the Vista Panthers at home on Friday January 19, 2018 in 7:00 pm tipoffs.
