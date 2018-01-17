Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns Basketball Defeat Oceancide Pirates

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-…The Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns improve their record to 15-4 on the season and currently ride a 7 game winning streak behind 17 points each by Jack Bailey and Patrick McLachlan and 15 by Nathan Romero as they defeated the Oceanside Pirates by a 73-47 score.

Emmanuel Grandison led the Pirates at 13-5 with 17 points and Nelson Carmona contributed with 10.