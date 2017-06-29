Rancho Buena Vista Little League Hosts District 70 All Stars Tournament

Rancho Buena Vista Little League is proud be hosting the the District 70 All Star Tournament starting this

Saturday, June 24 through Saturday, July 1. Come on out to support our ballplayers for an exciting week of

baseball! All games for the 8/9/10 Division, 9/10-/11 Division, and 10/11/12 Division will take place at RBVLL.

The Juniors Division All Star Tournament will be hosted at Vista American Little League fields. Here is some

important Information:

First Games for RBVLL Teams:

8/9/10 Division: Sunday, June 25 vs TBA, 12:00 PM at RBV Field #2 Minors

9/10/11 Division: Sunday, June 25 vs. TBA, 9:00 AM at RBV Field #1 Majors

10/11/12 Division: Saturday, June 24 vs. Oceanside Valley, 3:00 PM at RBV Field #1 Majors

Juniors Division: Saturday, June 24 vs. Oceanside National, 9:00 AM at VALL Juniors Field

2017 All Star Tournament Brackets

8/9/10 Division Bracket