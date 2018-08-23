Rancho Buena Vista Little League Event Calendar

RBVLL Families and Friends,

As we gear up for another wonderful Winter Ball season, we’ve compiled a list of upcoming events and significant dates. So, mark your calendars! We have some fantastic community events and fundraisers that you will not want to miss! If you misplace this email you can head over to rbvll.org and all this info is posted under Schedules-Event Calendar.

Aug. 24- Managers are selected at all levels

Aug. 25- Summer Fest 5:30-10:30pm

Aug. 29- Managers meeting- rules, field set-up and maintenance training.

Sept. 4- Practices begin

Sept. 6- Team Parent Meeting 6:30-7:30pm (this is for the parents that wants to volunteer to help support your manager with administrative and communication responsibilities to the team)

Sept.8- First games (All teams play) Juniors Umpire training begin one hour before the first AAA/Majors game.

Sept.23- PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER (AT THE OPTIMIST CLUB)

(AT THE OPTIMIST CLUB) Oct. 26- Batastic Holloween Haunt/World Series Game 3 (Players can go trick-or-treating around the fields and we will have the World Series set-up on the big screen. The snack bar will be open).

Nov. 4- Family Fun Day, Entire League End of the Season Party

Nov. 17- Last games of the season.

We look forward to seeing you all on the fields, RBVLL Board of Directors