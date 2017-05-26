Rancho Buena Vista High School Band’s 16th annual POPS gala concert is coming up on Friday, May 26thand Saturday, May 27th. The concert will be held at Rancho Buena Vista High School in their gymnasium. The theme of this year’s concert is Gotham City – Superheroes and Villains.

Friday, May 26th starting at 6PM will be dinner, silent auction, and show. The dinner menu will include empanada appetizers, chicken and pasta with a choice of three different sauces: marinara, creamy pesto, or Alfredo sauce. Also served with dinner will be salad, steamed vegetables, and bread and butter. The dessert will be a choice of chocolate, red velvet, or white cupcake.

Saturday, May 27th starting at 7 PM will be dessert and show night. This night also includes poppers for sale at $5 each.

Dinner tickets will be $25 through May 22nd, after May 22nd there will be an additional charge of $5 per dinner ticket. Dessert night tickets are $15. Bleacher seating is also available for $10 per person. To purchase tickets please contact Katherine Nagano at (760) 583-3637 or emailRbvpops@hotmail.com