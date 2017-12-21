David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-12-21-17-The Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista in boys basketball as they improve to 7-3 on the season and they ride a 5 game winning streak behind 14 point each by Noah Fields and Jamaul Bell, 13 by Jack Bailey, Nathaniel Romero with 12 and 10 by Aiden Ross defeated the Cougars of San Ysidro by an 81-49 score in a Cougar Classic Basketball contest.
Rancho Buena Vista defeats San Ysidro in Cougar Classic Contest
