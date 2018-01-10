Rancho Buena Vista Boys Basketball Wins 5 Games In A Row

Mission Hills defeats Sage Creek in Boys Basketball

The Grizzlies of Mission Hills improve their record at 6-6 as they defeated the Bobcats of Sage Creek at 3-4 by a 55-31 score. Nick Sonck scored 12 points for the Bobcats in the loss. With the loss the Bobcats will be at Del Norte High School in a 5:30 pm contest and the Grizzlies of Mission Hills will be at Mt. Carmel on 1-10[-18 at 5:30 pm.