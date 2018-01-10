Rancho Buena Vista Boys Basketball Wins 5 Games In A Row

RBV Boys Basketball Wins with a 49-46 win over Tri City Christian
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-1-9-18-…The Longhorn Boys Basketball squad ride a 5 game winning streak as they improve their to 13-4 on the season as they defeated the Eagles of Tri City Christian by a 49-46 score.
Jack Bailey 11pts
Noah Fields 10 pts
Patrick Mclachlan 9 pts
Rancho Buena Vista’s next game will be at San Dieguito Academy on Friday, January 12, 2018 tap off is 7:00 PM.
Mission Hills defeats Sage Creek in Boys Basketball
The Grizzlies of Mission Hills improve their record at 6-6 as they defeated the Bobcats of Sage Creek at 3-4 by a 55-31 score. Nick Sonck scored 12 points for the Bobcats in the loss. With the loss the Bobcats will be at Del Norte High School in a 5:30 pm contest and the Grizzlies of Mission Hills will be at Mt. Carmel on 1-10[-18 at 5:30 pm.