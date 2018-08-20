Rancho Buena Vista Band and Color Guard Premier Car Show and Street Fair

Vista, CA …RBV Band Boosters, a non-profit organization, would like to welcome and invite you to the RBV Band and Color Guard Street Fair. We are doing a lot of new, fun, and exciting things this year to bring more exposure to our event and would like local entrepreneurs and vendors to be a part of it. We will be holding the event in our stadium parking lot at the high school, which is within walking distance from hundreds of neighbors in the local community. We are looking to feature 80 booths in a ‘Street Fair’ type atmosphere where neighbors can come down and shop for local food, goods, entertainment, and services.

The major new and exciting element this year is to combine it with a Car Show as RBV hosted in years past. While entrepreneurs and vendors do not have to have merchandise related to this theme in any way, we feel this is an excellent way to generate excitement and interest in our local community, as well as increasing foot-traffic from people outside the area. We will also be moving the event closer to the street to increase visibility to passersby. In addition, since this is an event to fundraise for the band program this year, we will have the band perform musical portions of their field show.

The reason for the event is multi-purpose; a fundraiser for the band, sales and promotion for local vendors, and shopping and entertainment for the community. As such, the cost of a 10×10 site for the event is $30. All sales proceeds go to the vendors.

We will promote the event locally in a few different ways. We will be advertising on several social media platforms. We will distribute and have already distributed large amounts of the attached flyer to several car shows in the area. We are advertising on local radio 91x and we are working with Vista City Council to provide local government representation.

We would like to invite you and/or your business to be part of this exciting day! This is a great opportunity to promote yourself and your local business.

Details:

Saturday September 15 – 8:00 AM-2:00 PM – 10 x 10 Site Cost $30

If you are interested, please fill out and return the bottom portion of this communication or respond via email. Please be prepared to bring any display items for your 10 x 10 space. (i.e. pop-up, tables, signs, business cards, etc)

Feel free to contact me with any questions via email, text, or phone. If you have a car you would like to enter, please visit http://www.rbvband.org/street-fair-fundraiser.html.

Thanks so much for considering being a part of our day!

RBV Band Boosters, (760) 622-4591 – rbvbandstreetfair@gmail.com

Name of Vendor/Business: Type of Business: Contact Person: Contact Phone: Notes or Special Needs:

* Only businesses and individuals who have pre-registered and paid will be allowed to participate.

** Please make checks payable to “RBV Band Boosters”. Mail check and registration information to:

Rancho Buena Vista Ranch Hands c/o Eric Weirather

1601 Longhorn Drive

Vista, CA 92081

*** Credit Card authorizations are also accepted. Please contact RBV Band Boosters for authorization form.