Rancho Buena Vista Adobe -Bluegrass & Ice Cream Social

Rancho Buena Vista Adobe will host a Bluegrass Concert and Ice Cream Social on July 14th 4 to 6 pm. Bluegrass music features MohaviSoul. Tickets are available at VisTix ticket office or call 760.724-2110 adobe gift shop or vistixonline.com $20 presale & $25 at the door. 640 Alta Vista Drive, Vista.