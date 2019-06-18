Rancho Buena Vista Adobe will host a Bluegrass Concert and Ice Cream Social on July 14th 4 to 6 pm. Bluegrass music features MohaviSoul. Tickets are available at VisTix ticket office or call 760.724-2110 adobe gift shop or vistixonline.com $20 presale & $25 at the door. 640 Alta Vista Drive, Vista.
Rancho Buena Vista Adobe -Bluegrass & Ice Cream Social
- Published: 3 hours ago on June 18, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: June 18, 2019 @ 12:03 am
- Filed Under: Local
