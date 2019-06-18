Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Rancho Buena Vista Adobe -Bluegrass & Ice Cream Social

Rancho Buena Vista Adobe -Bluegrass & Ice Cream Social

By   /  June 18, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Rancho Buena Vista Adobe will host a Bluegrass Concert and Ice Cream Social on July 14th 4 to 6 pm. Bluegrass music features MohaviSoul. Tickets are available at VisTix ticket office or call 760.724-2110 adobe gift shop or vistixonline.com $20 presale & $25 at the door. 640 Alta Vista Drive, Vista.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on June 18, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 18, 2019 @ 12:03 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Interrupted Kidnapping

Read More →