Rancho Buena Vista 43 – Escondido Cougars 29

September 29, 2018

The Escondido (CA) varsity football team lost Friday’s home conference game against Rancho Buena Vista (Vista, CA) by a score of 43-29.

Team Leaders

Rancho Buena Vista Escondido National Avg.
#33 Dorian Richardson258.2 Rushing Yards Per Game
25.4
#5 Scott Meyer73.5 Passing Yards Per Game
60.9
#33 Dorian Richardson258.2 Total Yards Per Game
42.2
#33 Dorian Richardson14.4 Points Per Game
3.0

Rancho Buena Vista (18-19)

National CA Section Sec. Div.
7,599 543 49 14
Overall League Home Away Win % League % PF PA
3-3 1-1 1-2 2-1 .500 .500 169 174

Escondido (18-19)

National CA Section Sec. Div.
6,170 448 43 11
Overall League Home Away Win % League % PF PA
3-3 1-1 2-1 1-2 .500 .500 154 168
  • Published: 2 hours ago on September 29, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 29, 2018 @ 5:10 pm
  • Filed Under: Sports

