Rancho Buena Vista 43 – Escondido Cougars 29

The Escondido (CA) varsity football team lost Friday’s home conference game against Rancho Buena Vista (Vista, CA) by a score of 43-29.
Team Leaders
|Rancho Buena Vista
|Escondido
|National Avg.
|#33 Dorian Richardson258.2
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|
–
|25.4
|#5 Scott Meyer73.5
|Passing Yards Per Game
|
–
|60.9
|#33 Dorian Richardson258.2
|Total Yards Per Game
|
–
|42.2
|#33 Dorian Richardson14.4
|Points Per Game
|
–
|3.0
Rancho Buena Vista (18-19)
|Overall
|League
|Home
|Away
|Win %
|League %
|PF
|PA
|3-3
|1-1
|1-2
|2-1
|.500
|.500
|169
|174
Escondido (18-19)
|Overall
|League
|Home
|Away
|Win %
|League %
|PF
|PA
|3-3
|1-1
|2-1
|1-2
|.500
|.500
|154
|168