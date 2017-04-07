Rancho Bernardo Historical Society Presents American Brilliant Cut Glass

Rancho Bernardo Historical Society presents Speaker Series with Mike Manginella on American Cut Glass on Saturday, April 8th at the Rancho Bernardo Museum. The museum is located at Bernardo Winery, 13330 Paseo Del Verano Norte, San Diego, CA 92128

The American Brilliant Period of cut glass manufacturing, from 1876 until the first decade of the 20th century, “was one of the first artistic pinnacles claimed by America,” according to Mike Manginella, a longtime collector and researcher of cut glass objects.

A member of the American Cut Glass Association, Manginella has authored many articles and spoken at local, regional and national venues including the Corning Museum of Glass.

Occurring during the Industrial Revolution, “the American Brilliant Period’s rise, success and decline influenced, and was influenced by, many of the great changes in labor, transportation and trade policies of the day,” Manginella said. “My talk will highlight this great art while positioning it within our history and summarizing one of America’s truly great but little known successes.”

Come join us for this free and informative program at the Rancho Bernardo History Museum in the Bernardo Winery.

For further information on the Rancho Bernardo Historical Society, visit http://rbhistory.org/ .

rbmuseum@sdcoxmail.com