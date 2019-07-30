Ramona Country Fair and Junior Livestock Fair and Auction

Ramona, CA — The Ramona Chamber of Commerce will present the 49th annual Ramona Country Fair, Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center, 431 Aqua Lane, Ramona. Admission to the fair is free.

Billed as a real old-fashioned country fair, the four-day event will feature a midway of carnival rides, games and prizes, “only-at-the-fair” food choices, along with craft beer, award-winning wines, a stage with live music and entertainment, crafts, shopping and contests for artists and cooks vying for blue ribbons. The fair also will feature a large variety of vendors, including local businesses and home crafters.

“The Ramona Country Fair is an old-fashioned country fair that shows how Ramona has that home-sweet-home feeling and the best that small towns still have to offer,” said Karen Domnitz, Ramona Chamber Vice President and Chair of the 2019 Ramona Country Fair. “We are guaranteeing family fun for the whole family. It’s the best four days of summer.”

Fair goers also can experience the Ramona Junior Livestock Fair and Auction, an annual event which has been previously held on different dates than the Ramona County Fair over the past 10 years. Local 4-H and FFA members will compete for blue ribbons after raising and caring for their prized goats, rabbits, swine, lambs and steers. The week-long livestock program organized by the Ramona Junior Fair will culminate with an auction on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Another new attraction to this year’s fair will be a wooden BMX track presented by the San Diego Mountain Biking Association. Youngsters are invited to bring their bikes and helmets and ride on the wooden track.

Also new this year will be jackpot barrel racing beginning Sunday morning when dozens of riders will compete for prizes in timed events.

Returning attractions include: Medieval Renaissance knights performances featuring demonstrations of sword battles and archery lessons by the Adrian Empire on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, plus ax throwing; “Cheers to the Valley Wine Festival,” featuring unlimited wine tasting starting at 5 p.m. Sunday (cost is $30 per person).

Also returning this year: Wild West Show with real cowboys from the Hole in the Wall Gang performance group starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, plus an appearance by the Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society, a group that has appeared in the Rose Parade; the Ramona Talent and Gong Show starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, an amateur talent contest reminiscent of the crazy 1970s television show where judges will review acts (entry fee is $10, top first-place prize is $100, second- and third-place contestant will each receive $50).

Additional highlights this year will include: “Art on Rocks,” a class by Danni Pearson starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, cost is $27 per person; the Ramona Music Center’s Jon Hazs and his student band starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday; a gardening clinic on succulents by Sonja Detrinidad of Farmstand 67 starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday; a VIP Tent with admission priced starting at $25 per person and featuring food and cash bar, including an assortment of craft and domestic beers, plus local wines.

A variety of crowd-pleasing, hometown contests are planned, including awards for the best homemade jams, jellies, salsa, breads, muffins, desserts, chili, pickles and relishes. Winners also will be selected for art and photography entries.

Parking admission at the fair is $10 per vehicle. A $15 unlimited parking pass is also available for attendance to the fair on multiple days. With each paid parking admission, the driver will receive one opportunity drawing ticket. Opportunity drawing ticket prices include a mountain bike, a three-day RV rental, a stuffed hiking backpack and 12 months of curbside trash service in Ramona.

The schedule for live music performances includes: Steal Dawn, 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2; Three Cord Justice, 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3; Farm Truck (wear your line-dancing boots), 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3; The Sick String Outlaws, 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4; Chase Perez, Acoustical, 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4.

Proceeds from the fair will benefit the Ramona community, including Chamber scholarships to Ramona students, educational grants and support to other local events that promotes Ramona as a destination.

Fair hours are: 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1; 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Fair sponsors include Ramona Chamber of Commerce, San Diego Gas and Electric Co., Barona Resort & Casino, Kamps Propane, Ramona Disposal Service, Diamond Resorts, Century 21 Award, RE/MAX Direct, Diamond Environmental Services, Malcolm J. Boykin D.D.S. and Poway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

For more information, call (760) 789-1311, or visit www.ramonacountryfair.com or www.facebook.com/RamonaCountryFair.

