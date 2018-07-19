Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set To Open In Vista In Time For National Chicken Finger Day

TR Robertson — Vista, CA ….Vista will soon be the home to one of the fastest growing restaurants in the nation when Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens for business next Tuesday (at 303 Vista Village Dr. across from Chili’s Restaurant), after the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Raising Cane’s is the result of a dream and a plan owner and CEO Todd Graves had when we was a college student in Louisiana. Graves created a business plan for the restaurant and submitted his idea for an assignment for a class he was taking. The professor gave him the lowest grade in the class for the project, a B-, and said the idea would never work. 385 restaurants in 24 states and 6 other countries later, Graves would love to tell this professor he was soooo wrong!

But, Graves did struggle to bring his idea to fruition. Needing start-up money to get the business going, he took jobs as a boilermaker in oil refineries in California and a job in the commercial salmon fishing industry in Alaska. When he felt he had raised enough money, it was back to his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he would obtain an old building and with a lot of hard work and long days, the first Raising Cane’s would open in 1996. Today, the 385 stores employee over 20,000 crew members. The Vista restaurant will be the 2nd one in San Diego County. The Santee store opened last year. Once Vista opens, there will be 12 Cane’s in California with 11 more planned in the near future.

Founder, Chairman, CEO, Fry Cook and Cashier Graves has received numerous awards and recognition over the years, both for his business and work ethic. Cane’s has received recognition as “Best Places to Work” and “Top 400 Restaurant Chains”. Most recently, they were ranked in the top five in customer satisfaction two years in a row. One of the things the company is most proud of is their commitment to the communities they reside in. They have given more than 25% of their profits back to the communities where they are located. Cane’s has supported more than 2,000 educational institutions, 30 food banks, hundreds of community events, 50 humane societies and they are members of more than 75 professional organizations. Graves regularly guest lectures at universities and high schools on entrepreneurship.

Photos by TR Robertson

The restaurant’s name was originally going to be “Sockeye’s Chicken Fingers”, after his experience in Alaska, but a friend convinced Graves to name the restaurant after his dog, Raising Cane. Raising Cane I passed away some years ago. Raising Cane II now has taken over as the restaurant mascot and is actively involved in the company, visiting the Restaurant Support Office and visiting hospitals as a certified pet therapy dog. Raising Cane III is a puppy in training at home.

Raising Cane’s has one simple concept – “We only have ONE LOVE – Quality chicken finger meals. We were told everyone can expect an exceptionally high quality product served quickly and conveniently. There are 4 main meal choices – The Box Combo, The 3 finger Combo, The Caniac Combo and The Sandwich Combo. Tailgates selections are also available for larger groups, as is a Kids Combo. Most meals come with coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and a drink, plus the special Cane’s Sauce. The Cane’s Sauce is described as tangy with a little bit of spice and full of flavor. The Sauce recipe is top secret. The fries and chicken are cooked in a Canola Oil blend. It was pointed out the chicken is always fresh, never ever frozen and there are no heat lamps in Cane’s, everything is cooked to order. One of the drinks available is fresh brewed sweet and unsweet tea.

It was emphasized that working in the community is a major emphasis with Raising Cane’s and this restaurant will continue that commitment. Tony Jaremczuk, store General Manager, and his store crew of 130 employees, will ensure the vision and commitment of Todd Graves is followed. The Vista store has already begun an active role in the community. This week members of the crew volunteered time at the Vista Boys and Girls Club helping power wash concrete areas, sand and paint picnic tables, paint bathrooms, and clean the garden areas

The Cane’s staff is currently going through extensive training sessions in preparation for next week’s opening. There is a good employee retention rate, the company pays well and it is a fun place to work. The employees receive a number of unique rewards programs during their time at the restaurant. Customers will see a hard hat in the area showing merchandise for sale and a salmon hanging on the wall, each in commemoration of Todd Graves’ jobs he took to raise funds for his first store.

Inside the dining area, patrons will see memorabilia on the wall about the history of Vista and high school jerseys from the schools in Vista. The eating area is fairly large as is the drive-up area.

Raising Cane’s should be a very popular eating spot for the community. The store will open each day at 9 am and stay open until 1 am Mon.-Thurs., and until 3:30 am Fri-Sun. The Ribbon Cutting will be at 8 am on Tuesday, July 24, just in time for National Chicken Fingers Day, Friday, July 27th.