We have all been affected by the winter storm. Here are a few pictures of the creeks an new lakes created by the storm. If you have pictures that you would like to share with our community, send them to TheVistaPress@gmail.com. Send them as attachments and we may post them.
Rain Storm Pictures January 2017
- Published: 4 hours ago on January 23, 2017
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: January 23, 2017 @ 10:33 pm
- Filed Under: Local
- Tagged With: creekside, January 2017, rain, weather
