A few under-the-radar wineries to visit in North County for New Years include:

Brooking Winery

One of Vista’s local wineries nestled within the city limits. Featuring the 2014 Estate Tempranillo Angelica as our latest vintage of our award winning Brooking Vineyards Port style wine. This is a rich, robust traditional wine to be savored after dinner. Tempranillo is the most planted varietal in Portugal and grows extremely well in our climate here in Vista CA. All of our wine is made 100% from grapes grown on our estate.Our Tempranillo is planted on the hillside facing the southwest. This emulates the best conditions for growing Tempranillo or Tinta Rouiz as it is known in Portugal. Vista’s Mediterranean climate has proven to be perfect conditions for growing this grape. Their are only 18 varietals (including reds and whites) that qualify as a “Noble” grape and Tempranillo is one.

Address: 375 Skyline Dr Vista CA 92084

Website: http://www.brookingvineyards.com

Espinosa Vineyards

The land this family-owned winery sits on first welcomed grapes in 1893 before being converted to a commercial winery more than 40 years later. That winery burned to the ground in the 2007 wildfires and owner Roberto Espinosa replanted his vines a year later.

Espinosa pours limited-production reds and whites made from grapes that are native to Spain and grown at the Escondido vineyard. Espinosa is small, charming, and perfect for oenophiles who love to hear the stories behind the wines. Espinosa is currently closed for public tastings due to harvest season, but private tastings can be booked through the website. Schedule your tastes and enjoy Espinosa’s selections ranging from a 2013 Reserve Especial Red to a 2014 Estate Garnacha. Of note is that many reviewers consistently compare the wines to Napa selections. It’s also important to note that Espinosa doesn’t serve food, so plan accordingly.