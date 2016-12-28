A few under-the-radar wineries to visit in North County for New Years include:
Brooking Winery
One of Vista’s local wineries nestled within the city limits. Featuring the 2014 Estate Tempranillo Angelica as our latest vintage of our award winning Brooking Vineyards Port style wine. This is a rich, robust traditional wine to be savored after dinner. Tempranillo is the most planted varietal in Portugal and grows extremely well in our climate here in Vista CA. All of our wine is made 100% from grapes grown on our estate.Our Tempranillo is planted on the hillside facing the southwest. This emulates the best conditions for growing Tempranillo or Tinta Rouiz as it is known in Portugal. Vista’s Mediterranean climate has proven to be perfect conditions for growing this grape. Their are only 18 varietals (including reds and whites) that qualify as a “Noble” grape and Tempranillo is one.
- Address: 375 Skyline Dr Vista CA 92084
- Website: http://www.brookingvineyards.com
Espinosa Vineyards
The land this family-owned winery sits on first welcomed grapes in 1893 before being converted to a commercial winery more than 40 years later. That winery burned to the ground in the 2007 wildfires and owner Roberto Espinosa replanted his vines a year later.
Espinosa pours limited-production reds and whites made from grapes that are native to Spain and grown at the Escondido vineyard. Espinosa is small, charming, and perfect for oenophiles who love to hear the stories behind the wines. Espinosa is currently closed for public tastings due to harvest season, but private tastings can be booked through the website. Schedule your tastes and enjoy Espinosa’s selections ranging from a 2013 Reserve Especial Red to a 2014 Estate Garnacha. Of note is that many reviewers consistently compare the wines to Napa selections. It’s also important to note that Espinosa doesn’t serve food, so plan accordingly.
- Address: 15360 Bandy Canyon Rd., Escondido 92025
- Website: espinosavineyards.com
Triple B Ranches
Triple B’s homey, peaceful location on Valley Center’s Vesper Road is a wine taster’s zen dream. Grab a spot outside under towering oaks and take in the picture-perfect views while sipping an estate-grown San Diego wine. Triple B’s grapes are sourced from around San Diego County, and crafted into beautifully complex reds and whites by the owner’s grandson, winemaker Chris Broomell.
If you plan to wine and dine, your best bet is to bring your own lunch and picnic under those majestic oaks.
- Address: 15030 Vesper Rd., Valley Center 92082
- Website: triplebranches.com
Hungry Hawk Vineyards
Don’t drive past this one on your way to the Wild Animal Park. It may sit unassumingly off the road, but there’s nothing forgettable about its location or its wines. Taste away on Hungry Hawk’s patio with its sweeping views of the San Pasqual Valley and forget you were ever headed to the Wild Animal Park. Hungry Hawk grows 15 varietals in its estate vineyard and has a solid roster of fans who love its reds in particular – and who don’t want word of the winery to spread. Several of Hungry Hawk’s wines sell out (think its famous Tempranillo), but the Cab Franc is now currently available again, which makes a visit a must.
Wine tastings happen on the weekends, but appointment-only tastings are also available. Young children (you were headed to the Wild Animal Park right?) are welcome if closely supervised, and picnic lunches are encouraged. P.S. Hungry Hawk DOES serve some delicious homemade caramel/pistachio treats you need to taste to believe.
- Address: 3255 Summit Dr., Escondido 92025
- Website: hungryhawkvineyards.com