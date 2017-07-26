A.R. Gurney’s – Love Letters Also Featuring A Champagne Reception

North Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to announce a very special fundraiser/reading of A.R. Gurney’s LOVE LETTERS!

A.R. Gurney’s. Love Letters on August 7, 2017 @ 7:30pm. Join Artistic Director David Ellenstein & Actress Denise Young for an elegant and touching evening as they read A.R. Gurney’s LOVE LETTERS. A Pulitzer Prize finalist, LOVE LETTERS is that great work whose emotional richness requires no embellishment in order to become a full-bodied theatrical experience. LOVE LETTERS will have you laughing, sighing and possibly wiping away a few tears.

A very special fundraiser with David and Denise, featuring a champagne reception!