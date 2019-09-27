Loading...
Quilt Show & Sale

Escondido, CA –Quilt Show on Friday & Saturday October 25th & 26th. The quilt show and sale at the Elks Lodge, 2430 Escondido Blvd., Escondido.

The show complete with a vendor mall, silent auction, opportunity baskets, Gist boutique and of course quilt sale!

2019 Vendors are:

  • The Batty Lady- various batting
  • Quiltin With Soul – unique fabrics
  • Ida Engevik – sewn and quilted items
  • Fantabulous Backs – 108″ wide fabrics
  • Paradise Sewing – sewing machines & more
  • Rare Bear Army Boutique
  • Quilters Boutique

http://ncquilters.com

