Quilt Show & Sale

Escondido, CA –Quilt Show on Friday & Saturday October 25th & 26th. The quilt show and sale at the Elks Lodge, 2430 Escondido Blvd., Escondido.
The show complete with a vendor mall, silent auction, opportunity baskets, Gist boutique and of course quilt sale!
2019 Vendors are:
- The Batty Lady- various batting
- Quiltin With Soul – unique fabrics
- Ida Engevik – sewn and quilted items
- Fantabulous Backs – 108″ wide fabrics
- Paradise Sewing – sewing machines & more
- Rare Bear Army Boutique
- Quilters Boutique
http://ncquilters.com