Queen Bee Market Before Mother’s Day

Friday, May 12, 2017 at 4 p.m.Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 9 a.m.

Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, CA

All ages

Free – $3

Queen Bee Market, San Diego’s original artisan markets, will be celebrating its 20th show on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 in the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The market will be open on Friday from 4-9 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Not only is it a fun-filled time for moms, but it’s also an event that is giving back to the San Diego community.

Ten percent of ticket proceeds will go to the North Coast Auxiliary Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital.

The urban-style handmade market will feature a carefully curated selection of the best vintage and handmade goods from over 100 local and national vendors specializing in accessories, clothing, home décor, furniture, vintage items, paper arts and more.

Entry is only $3 for adults and free for military and kids 12 years and younger.

