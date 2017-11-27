Quartet of Seasonal Treats For the Holidays at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Solana Beach, California, December theatregoers will find something for everyone’s taste at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Impro Theatre DICKENS UNSCRIPTED is a winter holiday improvised gift for the literary minded; FROM BERLIN TO BROOKS: CELEBRATING BROADWAY! (Holiday Edition) is an evening of Broadway’s greatest songs by some of America’s most successful Jewish songwriters; finally the return of SISTER’S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold is certain to delight the entire family and due to popular demand North Coast Rep is bringing back Elijah Rock’s GERSHWIN FOR MY SOUL.

Los Angeles Times calls Impro Theatre DICKENS UNSCRIPTED “Amazing!” One of the funniest evenings as the troupe spins an entire play into comedy gold right before your eyes. Starting with an audience suggestion, the troupe creates completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world’s greatest writers. Join us this holiday season for a hilarious comedy inspired by the works of Charles Dickens with rich narration and vivid characters, all of it improvised. Comic portraits, cruel melodrama and humane charity of heartbreaking tenderness explode onto the teeming streets of Victorian London. A fun, interactive and festive evening of comedy. DICKENS UNSCRIPTED runs three performances on December 8, 9 & 10 at 7:30 PM. Ticket prices are $25, $20 for Subscribers.

On December 16 and 17, North Coast Rep presents FROM BERLIN TO BROOKS: CELEBRATING BROADWAY! (Holiday Edition). An evening of Broadway’s greatest songs by some of America’s most successful Jewish songwriters — songs by Irving Berlin, George & Ira Gershwin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Mel Brooks; including some of the most enduring holiday songs of all time! Performance times December 16 at 7:30pm and December 17 at 2:00pm. Ticket prices are $35, $30 for subscribers.

After a sell-out performance at North Coast Rep, on December 18 at 7:30, North Coast Rep will bring back Elijah Rock’s GERSHWIN FOR MY SOUL. Long-dedicated to upholding and aligning himself with the first class carriage and aesthetic of timeless entertainment, singer/actor/dancer Elijah Rock is carrying the blazing torch for the legacy of George & Ira Gershwin, bringing a contemporary and decidedly African American twist to their timeless music.

North Coast Rep’s final holiday show is the return of SISTER’S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold. It’s “CSI Bethlehem” in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages…whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living Nativity unlike any you’ve ever seen. A laugh-filled evening for everyone! Performances run December 20 to 23 at 7:00pm and December 23 & December 24 at 2pm. Tickets are $35, $30 for subscribers.

For further information on the Rep’s holiday shows, visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the box office at (858)-481-1055. Students, Military & Educators – $3 off admission. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach