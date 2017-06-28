Pursuit Ends With Driver Crashing Into Car in Vista

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department chased the driver, who refused to pull over, onto SR-78 in San Marcos Wednesday morning

A driver led deputies on a pursuit in San Diego’s North County Wednesday morning that eventually ended with the suspect crashing into another driver in Vista.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said deputies tried to pull over a driver in the early morning hours, but he refused to stop. A chase ensued, with deputies chasing the car on State Route 78 in San Marcos.

Deputies deployed spike strips on the road, but that failed to stop the driver.

At around 4 a.m., the suspect crashed into another car on East Vista Way at Osborne Street, bringing the chase to an end.

The SDSO said the driver got out of the car and tried to run away. A K9 officer bit the man and deputies were able to arrest him. His name has not yet been released.

Deputies said the driver of the car that the suspect hit was injured; paramedics were called to the scene of the crash to help that victim. No one else was hurt.