Puppies & Pints – Prohibition Brewing Company

By   /  August 30, 2018  /  No Comments

Puppies & Pints on September 1, 2018 from  12:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Puppies & Pints, what could be better! Join Little Angels Service Dogs for some beer! Meet cute white golden retriever puppies and support their program.  Little Angels Service Dogs is a charitable nonprofit 501c3 corporation that reaches across all of the United States partnering service dogs with the disabled. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality dogs to assist in the daily lives of our recipients.

Prohibition Brewing Co. – 2004 East Vista Way, Vista
