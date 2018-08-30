Puppies & Pints – Prohibition Brewing Company

Puppies & Pints on September 1, 2018 from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Puppies & Pints, what could be better! Join Little Angels Service Dogs for some beer! Meet cute white golden retriever puppies and support their program. Little Angels Service Dogs is a charitable nonprofit 501c3 corporation that reaches across all of the United States partnering service dogs with the disabled. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality dogs to assist in the daily lives of our recipients.