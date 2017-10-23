Public Input Sought in Planning Bub Williamson Park Improvements

Residents are encouraged to e-mail or contact Tony Winney in the City Manager’s Office with their thoughts if they are interested but can’t attend the workshop. For more information, please contact Tony Winney at 760.643.5200 or E: twinney@cityofvista.com.
Community Park Design Workshops (PDF Flyer)
Saturday, November 4 – Time: 2 pm Location: Grapevine Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room, 630 Grapevine Road, Vista
OR
Thursday, November 16 – Time: 6 pm Location: Grapevine Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room
Address: 630 Grapevine Road, Vista
