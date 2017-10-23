Loading...
Public Input Sought in Planning Bub Williamson Park Improvements

The City is hosting community workshops to help plan improvements for Bub Williamson Park. The park was built in the 1980’s and is in need of updating.The public is invited to either of the two Park Design Workshops on November 4 or November 16, 2017. Residents will be asked to share their vision and ideas and inform the City on what types of improvements they would like to see take place to improve the park. 

Residents are encouraged to e-mail or contact Tony Winney in the City Manager’s Office with their thoughts if they are interested but can’t attend the workshop. For more information, please contact Tony Winney at 760.643.5200 or E: twinney@cityofvista.com.

Community Park Design Workshops (PDF Flyer)

Saturday, November 4 – Time: 2 pm  Location: Grapevine Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room,  630 Grapevine Road, Vista

OR

Thursday, November 16 – Time: 6 pm Location: Grapevine Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room
Address: 630 Grapevine Road, Vista

For more information, visit the City of Vista webpage.

