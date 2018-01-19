Loading...
Public Input Sought on Park’s Off-Leash Dog Ordinance At Several Meetings

During the City of Vista Parks & Recreation Commission on November 27, 2017, the Commissioners agreed to continue the discussion on the City ordinance requiring dogs to be leashed on the trails of Buena Vista Park in the Shadowridge community. The Commission has scheduled several meetings for the public and park users to provide input on keeping or updating the off-leash ordinance. The Parks & Recreation Commission will then provide recommendations to the City Council on either April 10 or 24, 2018.

2018 Meetings Schedule

  • Monday, January 22
    Civic Center Council Chambers (200 Civic Center Drive, Vista) @ 6 pm
  • Saturday, February 17
    Buena Vista Park (near the Duck Pond and parking lot) 1601 Shadowridge Park @ 1 pm
    Monday, March 26
    Civic Center Council Chambers (200 Civic Center Drive, Vista) @ 6 pm
