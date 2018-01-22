Public Input Sought in Planning Pala Vista Park

Help Plan Pala Vista Park l Community Meetings March 15 & 24

The public is invited to attend a community meeting on March 15 or March 24 at the Civic Center to share their vision and ideas on how the new Pala Vista Park should look. The future park site is located on the corner of Civic Center Drive and Pala Vista Drive. Can’t make the meeting? E-mail your thoughts to us.

