Public Hearing On August 27th

SUBJECT: PROPOSED GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENT AND ZONE CHANGE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF E. VISTA WAY AND HILLSIDE TERRACE (600-612 E. VISTA WAY)

RECOMMENDATION: Discuss acceptance of an application for a proposed General Plan Amendment and Zone Change at the northeast corner of E. Vista Way and Hillside Terrace, and provide direction to staff.



CORRELATION TO CITY COUNCIL GOALS: This advisory item relates to but does not directly support the following City Council goal: Continue to decrease blight and improve the City’s image.

PRIOR ACTION: On May 11, 2020, adopted City Council Ordinance No. 2010-2, rezoning multiple parcels, repealing Specific Plan No. 26, and approving the Downtown Specific Plan (Vote: 3-0, Campbell and Lopez did not participate because of a statutory conflict of interest).

On April 13, 2010, adopted City Council Resolution No. 2010-55 and No. 2010-56, approving a Program Environmental Impact Report and a General Plan Amendment for the Downtown Specific Plan; and introduced City Council Ordinance No. 2010-2, rezoning multiple parcels, repealing Specific Plan No. 26, and approving the Downtown Specific Plan (Vote: 3-0, Campbell and Lopez did not participate because of a statutory conflict of interest).



STATEMENT ON THE SUBJECT: Unite Pacific, Inc. has submitted a proposal for a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change on a single parcel located at the northeast corner of E. Vista Way and Hillside Terrace, addressed as 600-612 E. Vista Way (Assessor’s Parcel Number 175-173-51). The

subject property is 1.2 acres in size and is currently developed with a restaurant (Chin’s), a strip retail building, and associated parking areas (see Exhibit 1, Location Map).



The proposal includes a request to develop a gas station with a convenience store and fueling canopy on the property in place of the existing restaurant building, which would require a General Plan Amendment, Zone Change, Special Use Permit and Site Development Plan.

General Plan and Zoning. The existing General Plan land use designation on the subject property is Mixed Use (MU). The MU designation allows for a range of commercial retail and service uses, and allows multi-family development at a maximum density of 40 dwelling units per acre. The existing zoning designation on the property is Specific Plan Implementation (SPI), which implements the Downtown Specific Plan (DSP). The DSP permits retail and service commercial uses and multifamily residential development at a density of 40 dwelling units per acre.

Staff is requesting the City Council’s direction with regard to acceptance of an application for a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change on the subject site. Should the City Council support the request to submit an application for a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change, a formal application would be required, inclusive of a Special Use Permit and Site Development Plan, which would be subject to staff analysis, environmental review, and public hearings at the Planning Commission and City Council.

FISCAL IMPACT: There is no direct fiscal impact associated with the request to submit a formal application for General Plan Amendment and Zone Change. The fiscal impacts associated with a formal application would be evaluated at the time of public hearing. EXHIBITS: