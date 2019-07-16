Public Arts Commission Seeking Input on Artwork for Paseo Santa Fe

Vista, CA –The City of Vista’s Public Art Commission is seeking the public’s input on artwork for the Paseo Santa Fe Phase II street improvement project. Local artist Buddy Smith’ stained glass mural panels will be placed in the information kiosks along this stretch of S. Santa Fe Avenue. The public is encouraged to view and comment on the proposed mural placement during the public viewing period now through August 6, 2019. Comments can be sent in by mail or in person at the August 6, 2019 Public Arts Commission Meeting.

The type of artwork is stained glass mural panels. The 12 panels are 16″x16″ panels and will be installed by the City of Vista. artwork panels below…



Comment by Letter…Send a letter to arrive at the Civic Center by August 7, 2019 to: City of Vista – Attn: Public Arts Commission, 200 Civic Center Drive, 2nd Floor, Vista, CA 92084. Please include in your letter your name, physical (street) address, e-mail address, and phone number, along with comments about the proposed panels to be placed in the information kiosks along Phase Two of the Paseo Santa Fe street improvement project.

Comment at Public Arts Commission Meeting – Tuesday, August 6, 2019

6:15 pm at City of Vista Civic Center – Morris B. Vance Community Room, 200 Civic Center Drive. For more information about public art, call 760.639.6151.

