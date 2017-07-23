How To Protect Yourself From A Skimming Scam – Video

With summer in full swing and travel on the rise, visits to the ATM and gas pump are increasing, and if you’re like most of us, debit and credit cards are the way to pay. But you should know these tips before sliding that card through the reader.

But you want to make sure you don’t fall victim to credit card skimming. That’s one of the many things County Agriculture, Weights and Measures inspectors look for as they check payment devices at businesses to protect consumers.

Inspector Kevin Porter explains what skimming is and gives us some tips on what to watch for.