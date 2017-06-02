Prostitution Detail at Fallbrook Massage Parlors

Detectives from the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, San Diego Sheriff’s Department Licensing Unit, United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Fallbrook Substation Crime Suppression Unit conducted a prostitution detail at massage parlors located within Fallbrook. Lu Qiuying (DOB 12/24/1955) was arrested for prostitution at Jasmine Massage located at 412 South Main Avenue, Fallbrook. Xzhang Ling (DOB 11-15-1968) was arrested for prostitution at Coco Massage located 1075 South Mission Road in Fallbrook. Both Qiuying and Ling were employed at the businesses as masseuses.

Both women were taken to the Vista Detention Facility and booked into custody for prostitution on Friday, June 2, 2017. Their bail was each listed at $2,000.00.