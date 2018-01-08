Proposed Shadowridge Roundabout Installation -Stop Signs Remain

Due to opposition from residents, the Traffic Commission did not approve the installation of a proposed roundabout at Shadowridge and Live Oak Road during their January 3, 2018 meeting. The project was proposed as a speed reducing mechanism and to deter motorists from running through the intersection. The stop signs will remain at the intersection.

PREVIOUS MEETING: The City of Vista is proposing to remove the stop signs at Shadowridge Drive and Live Oak Road and replace them with a roundabout. This proposal will be discussed at the next Traffic Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, 2018 in the Civic Center Council Chambers at 6 pm. Please Note: The December 6, 2017 Traffic Commission meeting was cancelled and this discussion was moved to the January, 2018 meeting.

The stop signs were installed in 2013 to address a long history of speeding complaints on Shadowridge Drive. The all-way stop did reduce speeding; however, since then, several other issues have surfaced:

Complaints about stop sign running;

Pedestrians having difficulty crossing Shadowridge Drive due to the number of lanes and the stop sign running;

Two rear-end crashes since the installation of the stop signs.

A roundabout will eliminate the need for enforcement of the all-way stop while substantially slowing down vehicles going through the intersection. The reduction of lanes approaching the roundabout will significantly enhance pedestrian safety by reducing the pedestrian’s crossing distance, thus reducing the time of exposure for the individual to approaching traffic.

Residents are encouraged to attend and provide their input at the upcoming Traffic Commission Meeting or contact the Engineering Department at 760.639.6116 or the City Traffic Engineer at hhasenin@cityofvista.com.