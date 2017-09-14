Promotions Abound for Football vs. No. 19 Stanford

The game is marked as the Aztecs’ First Responders Appreciation Game

SAN DIEGO – Fans attending San Diego State’s football game against No. 19 Stanford will enjoy a number of promotions on Saturday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Those attending the game are encouraged to wear black for a San Diego Stadium “blackout” to show their support of the Aztecs.

With the anticipation of a large crowd, fans are encouraged to arrive early as parking is expected to reach capacity. The parking lot will open at 2:30 p.m. At that point, all three points of entry into the parking lot will be open: the main gate, the eastbound Friars Road entrance and the west-side entrance of San Diego Stadium. Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Aztec Village will be open from 5-7 p.m. in Lots C1/D1 of the San Diego Stadium parking lot for those arriving early. Entrance to the village is free to the public and there will be food and beverage options for purchase, a Kids Zone with carnival rides, inflatable games, and face painters, the men’s and women’s tennis team signing autographs and a DJ.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the Warrior Walk starts as the Aztec Marching Band Drumline leads the football team to the stadium from the team drop off in parking lot F-4 to the San Diego Stadium tunnel, led by Honor Warrior Whip Walton. Fans are encouraged to attend and cheer on the SDSU football team.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. inside San Diego Stadium’s Gate G, Judson Richards will host a two-hour pregame football radio show broadcast with analyst J.R. Tolver on XTRA 1360.

Additionally, the first 2,000 SDSU students through Gate J before the game will receive San Diego State koozies.

The contest also marks the annual Military March-On. Before the game, hundreds of San Diego State ROTC members from the SDSU Navy, Marines, Army and Air Force units will march on to the field to be recognized. The pregame show starts is scheduled to begin at 7:19 p.m.

Saturday’s game is the team’s First Responders Appreciation Day. The San Diego Police, Fire, EMT and Sherriff’s Departments will each have a representative recognized on the field, and a joint San Diego Police/Fire Department helicopter flyover before kickoff is on tap to occur.

Leading the Aztecs on to the field is Honor Warrior Whip Walton. A 2017 inductee into the Aztec Hall of Fam, Walton was a linebacker and the defensive team captain for the Aztecs in 1977, capping his career by playing in the East-West Shrine Game. Following his career at SDSU, Walton was drafted in the third round of the 1978 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

At halftime, the Aztec Hall of Fame’s 2017 class will be recognized. The inductees include San Diego State men’s basketball greats Steve Fisher and D.J. Gay, 2016 Olympian and SDSU Track and Field star Whitney Ashley, and football honorees Walton and Craig Penrose.

Tickets are still available for the game against the Cardinal, but fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early for better seat location. The Aztec Ticket Office, located at San Diego Stadium Window E, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Saturday, the ticket office will open at 2:30 p.m. PT. Individual tickets may also be purchased online at GoAztecs.com or over the phone at (619) 283-7378.

Current San Diego State students can obtain one free ticket with a valid SDSU RedID (card must be swipe valid). Tickets can be retrieved at the Viejas Arena Box Office Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 4:30 p.m. PT, or at the Conrad Prebys Student Union Information Booth. Students can also pick up their ticket on game day at San Diego Stadium Windows B, F and H.

Football season tickets are still available and can be purchased by logging onto GoAztecs.com, calling 619-283-7378, or visiting the Aztec Ticket Office at San Diego Stadium Window E.