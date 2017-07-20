Out & About Program – Culture Caravan

Culture Caravan Walking Club Aug 7th

Culture Caravan still has a few seats available for the NEW Walking Club. Take in the cool morning sea breeze and the crisp fresh air before the noon day sun, at the Oceanside Harbor. Breakfast on your own at Beach Break Café on Monday, August 7. The motorcoach departs the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, at 7:30 a.m. and returns at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $21. To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

Hollywood Bowl presents “Chris Botti ”

Culture Caravan still has a few seats available for the Chris Botti Concert at Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, August 13. Experience an evening of entertainment with the Grammy-award winning trumpeter Chris Botti. Dinner on your own at Hollywood & Highland, the entertainment center of Los Angeles. The motorcoach departs the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, at 12:00 p.m. and returns at 11:30 p.m. Cost is $104. To reserve, call 760.643.2828.