Producing Team Takes Final Bow at Welk Resort Theater Of “ON GOLDEN POND”

Tom Robertson ….For the past 5 years, Broadway Theater owners, Randal Hickman and Douglas Davis, have been producing a small season of shows at the Welk Resort Theater. But their affiliation with the Welk Resort didn’t being then. It began in 1990 when Randall was cast in his first production, SOUTH PACIFIC. Davis joined the Welk Theater family on stage shortly after that. “The Moonlight Amphitheater and Welk Resort Theater were the first two theaters we worked in when we arrived in San Diego back in 1989”, states Hickman. “I did two years of shows back to back at the Welk and Doug did 3 years. During my two years I was also a waiter and host at the restaurant. I LOVED that job and I loved working at the Welk. Some of the most memorable times of my life.”

Fast forward 20 years. Randall and Doug get a call in 2012 asking if they would like to produce a couple of shows a year on the Welk stage. The duo jumped at the chance to, once again, be a part of the Welk family. So, for 5 years they produced productions ranging from SPAMALOT to THE ODD COUPLE. Next week, on October 27th, the duo will produce their final production, The Tony and Oscar winning play, ON GOLDEN POND.

ON GOLDEN POND is the story of elderly couple, Norman and Ethel Thayer who, every summer, move into their small cabin located on Golden Pond. Ethel is vivacious and full of life, but Norman has become morose and seems to have given up. One day their estranged daughter, Chelsea, decides to pay a visit and brings with her a surprise – her finance and his 13 year old son. At Ethel’s suggestion the boy stays for the summer so the new couple can enjoy some ‘alone time’ in Europe. During the months that follow, the troubled boy and lethargical Norman give each other what the other needed – a reason to get up in the morning.

“We want to thank the Welk for giving us a ‘reason to get up in the morning’ when they hired us as actors almost 30 years ago. We are also so honored to have been given the chance to come back to the stage as Producers. We

have loved every minute.

We hope San Diego audiences will join us for our final production”.

ON GOLDEN POND plays October 27 through November 5

Welk Resort Theater • 8860 Welk Resort Drive, Escondido CA

TICKETS: $41.00 • BOX OFFICE: 1-888-802-7469