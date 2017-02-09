Princeton Review To Offer ACT AND SAT Practice Tests

AT THE OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Oceanside Public Library is hosting practice ACT and SAT testing, administered by the Princeton Review, to high school students this March. You’ll learn about the endurance and skills needed to get top scores. How will you score? Find out by taking a full length ACT and SAT practice test given under the same testing conditions as the actual exams. Registration is required to participate in the practice tests and can be done by visiting the library or calling 760-435-5600.

ACT Practice Test – Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM – Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 N. Coast Hwy

(Registration is required)

SAT Practice Test – Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM -Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 N. Coast Hwy

(Registration is required)

These events are entirely free of charge and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. There will be a follow-up meeting after the practice tests for students to get a personalized score report showing their strengths and weaknesses. A Princeton Review representative will be on hand to explain the scoring, strategies for taking the test, and tips on how to improve their scores for next time. Find out how you score on both the ACT and SAT and decide which test is the best one for YOU!

The Princeton Review is a leader in tutoring, test prep, and college admissions. Their invaluable expertise helps millions of students achieve their educational and career goals each year. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University.

For more information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.