Pride of Vista Lions ClubTo Sponsor A Leo Club

The Pride of Vista Lions Club is hosting a “Meet ‘n Greet” for students to form community based Alpha Leo club designed for young people between 12 and 18 years of age. A Leo club provides opportunities to mentor and empower young leaders while fostering a commitment to community service.

The “Meet ‘n Greet will be held on Wednesday, October 18th, 6:30 pm at Boomers Vista, 1525 W Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083.

Leo Club Objective … To provide the youth of the world with an opportunity for development and contribution, individually and collectively, as responsible members of the local, national and international community.

Leo Club Motto …

Leadership – Develop skills as a project organizer, time manager and team leader.

Experience – Learn how teamwork, cooperation and collaboration can bring exciting changes to your community and the world.

Opportunity – Make friends and feel the rewards of community service.

Leo Club History… Coach Jim Graver started the Leo ball rolling in 1957 and chances are that ball was a baseball. Graver was the baseball coach of the Abington High School in Pennsylvania, USA and an active member of the Glenside Lions Club. With help from his fellow Lion, William Ernst, the first Leo club was charted on December 5, 1957.

As the world’s first Leo club, the Abington High School Leo Club created the Leo acronym – Leadership, Equality, Opportunity – and chose their school colors, maroon and gold to serve as the Leo club colors. Later, Equality was changed to Experience.

In October 1967, the board of directors of Lions Clubs International adopted the Leo Club Program as an official program of the association.

The Leo Club Program has continued to grow within the last 50 years. Leos now constitute an international network of over 6,500 clubs in over 140 countries. Community service remains the cornerstone of the program, fostering a lifetime commitment to helping others. Like their Lion counterparts, Leo club members enjoy serving their neighbors and watching positive results unfold.

Contact Angelica at stygiangoddess@gmail.com or Eric at photo@hutchinsprinting.com