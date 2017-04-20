Loading...
Pride of Vista Scholarship Pageant on Saturday

By   /  April 20, 2017  /  No Comments

Keeping the Lions motto “We Serve” in mind, our program encourages these young ladies to learn about and participate in community volunteer projects through out the year. The Little Miss and Junior Miss pageant begins at 3 pm, with the Miss and Teen pageant starting at 6 pm. Tickets for each pageant are available in advance for $10 and $12 at the door. Combo tickets for both pageants are available for $15 they are available from a contestant or at King’s Stationers 1280 E Vista Way #5 (760/726-3640)

