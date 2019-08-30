Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Preview Night Tickets On Sale For “Victor Victoria”

Preview Night Tickets On Sale For “Victor Victoria”

By   /  August 30, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

PREVIEW NIGHT TICKETS ON-SALE! Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 7:30 pm Moonlight Amphitheatre Orchestra Seats$35 Reserved Seats $25 Reserved Lawn Seats $15 General Lawn Seats $10

Preview Night Tickets are only available by calling the Moonlight Cultural Foundation at (760) 630-7650!﻿

Gates open 1 hour prior to show time. Box office opens 90 minutes prior to showtime.Ticket sales are open until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.Tickets have been on-sale since March 2019.All tickets will be held at Will Call unless otherwise noted by MCF Staff.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on August 30, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 30, 2019 @ 12:48 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Are You Thinking of Adding a Guest House/Granny Flat to Your Property?

Read More →