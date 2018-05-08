Prestigious Annual Juried Competition Returns to Picturesque Waterfront Setting

SAN DIEGO, CA. — The 2018 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalofthearts.org) will showcase stunning works of painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber and mixed media from nearly 200 world renowned artists June 9 and 10 at downtown San Diego’s beautiful Waterfront Park.



Beyond the incredible selection of art on display during this juried competition available for purchase, guests will once again enjoy live music and entertainment both days, a craft beer and wine garden, a selection of outdoor games and cuisine from San Diego’s top restaurants.



“The San Diego Festival of the Arts remains committed to bringing the very best in established and emerging artists to our region celebrating excellence across multiple visual arts categories,” said Don Ludwig, 2018 festival director. “Paired with the gorgeous setting at Waterfront Park next to San Diego Harbor and outstanding entertainment, food and drink options, the festival is an ideal outing for all San Diegans while also raising valuable funds for adaptive sports programs,” Ludwig added.



Boasting interactive fountains, intimate gardens, harbor views and excellent access to public transit, Waterfront Park has emerged as a quintessential destination for residents and visitors alike. In 2016, the San Diego Festival of the Arts became the first art event ever held at the park and has proven to be an ideal showcase for a variety of media.



Tickets start at $14 with proceeds benefitting adaptive sports programs for San Diegans with disabilities. To date, the festival has raised more than $2 million in support of more than 30 programs, through which more than 150,000 people with disabilities have participated. More than $92,000 is being dispersed to various organizations from 2017 proceeds alone, benefiting over 10,000 individual San Diegans.



Event Details:



2018 San Diego Festival of the Arts

Saturday and Sunday, June 9 – 10, 2018

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

County Administration Center Waterfront Park

1600 Pacific Hwy, San Diego CA 92101

Tickets available at:

