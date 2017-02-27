President’s Awards at the AL/VFW Post

Pat Murphy...Someone at the American Legion Post 365 / VFW Post 7041 in Vista receiving an award from the President of the United States is not that unusual of a story. These two Posts that share the building at 1234 S. Santa Fe Ave. are where you find many former military personnel. What about thirteen people receiving such recognition? That’s a story, isn’t it? Stories like this make me proud to call Vista my hometown.

We were invited to show up at 5 pm on Friday the 24th of Feb. to see an awards presentation. VFW Trustee Ray Wilkerson had contacted us about the event and told us it would be something special. It was certainly that. The VFW presents a full dinner menu on Fridays so it was full of people when we arrived.

The combined AL/VFW Post and its’ full kitchen operates on a very busy schedule. Dinners and breakfasts are served every week and from time to time special dinners are held at the Post. To put on these dinners the Post has always needed volunteers to wait tables, bus tables, wash dishes and do many tasks around the dining room and kitchen. Tuesday is “Steak Night” from 5:30 to 7:30, Friday the VFW puts on a “Full Dinner” menu, and on Sunday you can enjoy “Vista’s Best Breakfast” from 8:30 to 11:30.

Adult volunteers from member’s families were the first to step forward but their availability was subject to family needs and jobs and there wasn’t always enough help. A couple of volunteers brought their kids with them and they started helping. That’s when the idea to get student volunteers originated. We know that today some schools and colleges ask students to perform volunteer hours but did you know that they can earn citations and medals from the President of the United States for their volunteer hours if they meet certain requirements?

Carolyn Nauman knew this because her daughter has been involved in the Miss Pride of Vista Pageants. The Queen and princesses spend their reigning year volunteering at events all over Vista. The young “Miss Pride of Vista” representatives rack up many volunteer hours while performing their regal duties around Vista. The Pride of Vista Lion’s club arranges for the young ladies to get the President’s awards. Mrs. Nauman, who teaches at Madison Middle School, received training in order to be able to run a program for the student volunteers at the AL/VFW Post.

Today students from three schools volunteer at the Post and on this Friday evening thirteen of these student volunteers were receiving the President’s awards. The awards came in three categories; 50 + hours, 75 + hours and 100 + hours. Bronze, Silver, and Gold tone medals in addition to citations signed by President Barack Obama were presented by VFW Trustee Ray Wilkerson. VFW Commander Bruce Mackamul spoke to people gathered in the dining room. Proud parents, proud grandparents, Post members and this lucky reporter listened to Mackamul as he talked about how valuable the volunteer service provided to the Post by these students had become. “We appreciate you and need you”, he said.

Not all the volunteers were present to receive their awards. Ebin Pudvah, Ramon Verduzco, and Helen Wade received Bronze medals. Mathew Nguyen, and Abby Nagano, received Silver medals. Reace Pudvah, Bowen Fan, Grace Ehm, Jayson Rodriquez, and Clair Nauman received Gold medals. The young men and women had a combined total of approximately 1000 volunteer hours. They were all gracious as they received their letters & medals and showed them to family members and guests.

Don and Martha Baker were very excited about Grandson Jayson receiving this special recognition. His mother Monique was all smiles as Jayson, who is the youngest volunteer, held up his citation for everyone to see. Tom Wade, the father of Helen Wade, feels that the students get a lot out of volunteering at the Post because they learn respect from the veterans at the Post.

After the presentation, several of the volunteers receiving the President’s awards were working the Friday night dinner. They brought out our dinners and they cleared tables. A couple of the young men were working back in the kitchen with Commander Bruce Mackamul who was preparing our meals. I watched the young volunteers as they worked and noticed they had a comfortable air about them as they went about their duties. They looked like they were at home doing chores. Trustee Ray Wilkerson said it best when he pointed out that the Post was like one big family.

A large sheet cake was brought out from the kitchen. It had a beautiful representation of the emblem found on the letters and medals. It was the seal of “The President’s Service Award”. It’s funny how an awards dinner and a cake can have you feeling like the world is going to be okay.

http://www.legionpost365.org/

http://vfw7041.com/

https://www.presidentialserviceawards.gov/