Presenters of World-Class Talent in North Inland San Diego﻿

|A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce
Sunday, July 28 at 6:30 (doors at 5:30)
Bernardo Winery13330 Paseo Del Verano, San Diego CA 92128
A.J. Croce celebrates the life and music of his father, Jim Croce, performing “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Workin’ At the Car Wash Blues,” “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy), “One Less Set of Footsteps,” “Lovers Cross,” and “Box #10,” and more. A.J. rounds out the evening with his own tunes and songs that influenced both him and his father.
|On Sale Friday, May 17th at noon! General admission: $50
VIP table for four (includes wine and charcuterie package): $300
Additional fees will be collected by Eventbrite
Presented in partnership with Bernardo Winery
|Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek
Sunday, August 25 at 6:30 (doors at 5:30)
Bernardo Winery – 13330 Paseo Del Verano, San Diego CA 92128
Acclaimed American singer-songwriter, fiddler, and multi-instrumentalist artist, Sara Watkins, of Nickel Creek fame, will perform soulful songs and more from her latest solo collection on Sunday evening, August 25th at 6:30 p.m. at the Bernardo Winery. Watkins’ latest album, Young In All the Wrong Ways, sees her boldly stepping in to the role of front woman following her prior performances with the collaborative groups of I’m With Her, Watkins Family Hour and the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning Nickel Creek.
On Sale Friday, May 17th at noon! General admission: $45
VIP table for four (includes wine and charcuterie package): $260
Additional fees will be collected by Eventbrite
Presented in partnership with Bernardo Winery
The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston Whitney Houston’s musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed tribute show. This one-night-only performance showcases the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids – a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa – who has performed alongside such talents as Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica, and was featured on Fox TV’s “Showtime at the Apollo” and BBC1 TV’s “Even Better Than the Real Thing.”
|On Sale Friday, May 17th at noon! Adult Subscriber Prices: $44 – $68
An additional $9 handling and facilities fee will be collected by the City of Poway
|ALSO UPCOMING:
|Taste of Our Towne, June 22, 2019Don’t forget about Poway OnStage’s annual celebration of local food, wine, music and more – a benefit for Poway OnStage’s mainstage and Arts in Education programs. Tickets are on sale now!
|Buy Now
|15498 Espola Road ▪ Poway, CA 92064 ▪ (858) 668-4798 ▪ info@powayonstage.org www.PowayOnStage.org
Poway OnStage is a dba for the Poway Center for the Performing Arts Foundation
A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation ▪ Tax ID # 33-0366600