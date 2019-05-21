Presenters of World-Class Talent in North Inland San Diego﻿

Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek

Sunday, August 25 at 6:30 (doors at 5:30)

Bernardo Winery – 13330 Paseo Del Verano, San Diego CA 92128



Acclaimed American singer-songwriter, fiddler, and multi-instrumentalist artist, Sara Watkins, of Nickel Creek fame, will perform soulful songs and more from her latest solo collection on Sunday evening, August 25th at 6:30 p.m. at the Bernardo Winery. Watkins’ latest album, Young In All the Wrong Ways, sees her boldly stepping in to the role of front woman following her prior performances with the collaborative groups of I’m With Her, Watkins Family Hour and the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning Nickel Creek.

On Sale Friday, May 17th at noon! General admission: $45

VIP table for four (includes wine and charcuterie package): $260

Additional fees will be collected by Eventbrite

Presented in partnership with Bernardo Winery







