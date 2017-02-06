Prepare Your Federal & State Income Taxes for FREE

Oceanside Public Library, in partnership with the Computer and Communication Industry Association (CCIA) and Intuit Freedom Foundation is hosting this one-day free taxpayer assistance event on Saturday, February 25, from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Civic Center Library, located at 330 North Coast Highway.

If you made $33,000 or less or if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) in income in 2016, prepare your Federal and State Income Taxes for free through Turbo Tax Freedom Edition with assistance from onsite volunteers and tax experts!

To avoid waiting in line, call 1-866-577-1231 to make a reservation, and mention that you are calling to reserve your spot for the California Free Tax Events.

You qualify to file your Federal and State income tax returns for FREE if ONE of the following applies to you for tax year 2016:

You made $33,000 or less

You qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

Note: If you earned $13,870 or less, you may also qualify for the CA EITC

Please be sure to bring the following documents with you:

Form of Government Identification

Social Security Card or Individual Taxpayer’s Identification Number (ITIN Card or Letter) for each family member

Proof of income including W2s and 1099 forms

Documentation of deductible expenses

Health Insurance Form (1095-A)

Account and routing numbers of checking or savings accounts for direct deposit and a faster refund

Copy of 2015 tax return, if available

For Non-English speakers language support , please call for an appointment.

For more information about CCIA and Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation free tax assistance event at the Oceanside Public Library, please visit http://www.intuitempowers.org.