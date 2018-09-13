Premier Car Show & Festival Saturday

Saturday September 15 – 8:00 AM-2:00 PM

Vista, CA …RBV Band Boosters, a non-profit organization, would like to welcome and invite you to the RBV Band and Color Guard Street Fair. We are doing a lot of new, fun, and exciting things this year to bring more exposure to our event and would like local entrepreneurs and vendors to be a part of it. We will be holding the event in our stadium parking lot at the high school, which is within walking distance from hundreds of neighbors in the local community. We are looking to feature 80 booths in a ‘Street Fair’ type atmosphere where neighbors can come down and shop for local food, goods, entertainment, and services.

The major new and exciting element this year is to combine it with a Car Show as RBV hosted in years past. While entrepreneurs and vendors do not have to have merchandise related to this theme in any way, we feel this is an excellent way to generate excitement and interest in our local community, as well as increasing foot-traffic from people outside the area. We will also be moving the event closer to the street to increase visibility to passersby. In addition, since this is an event to fundraise for the band program this year, we will have the band perform musical portions of their field show.